F1 »

Alonso leads F1 reaction to Kubica test

7 June 2017
Fernando Alonso and Daniil Kvyat have been the first Formula 1 drivers to give a nod to Robert Kubica's private Renault test.
Alonso leads F1 reaction to Kubica test
Alonso leads F1 reaction to Kubica test
Fernando Alonso and Daniil Kvyat have been the first Formula 1 drivers to give a nod to Robert Kubica's private Renault test in Valencia.

The McLaren-Honda driver raced against Kubica during his F1 career, while the Polish driver replaced Alonso as Renault's lead driver in 2010 when he moved to Ferrari, responded to Renault's Twitter post about the private Valencia test which marked the Pole's first return to driving an F1 car since his terrible rallying accident in 2011.

His message of support has been followed up by Toro Rosso's Kvyat who tweeted 'great to see Robert in the office again' while the F1 paddock prepares for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Kubica, who won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, is likely to be a talking point this weekend having made his comeback to driving an F1 car for the first time in six years.

The former Formula 1 Grand Prix winner took part in a one-day private F1 test with Renault running a 2012-spec Lotus E20 in Valencia and completing 115 laps.

In the run up to the 2011 season Kubica was seriously injured in a rally accident in Andorra prior to the start of the F1 season.

“I would like to thank everybody for making this possible, I hope it was a good day for everyone and maybe they saw something of my old, 2010 self,” Kubica said after the test. “For me, it has been an important day from an emotional point of view.

“It has been a long time away from the paddock and I have been through difficult periods, I kept working hard and a few years ago I felt it was impossible. I have mixed feelings, I am proud with what I achieved today, but also it shows what I have lost.”





by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Canadian Grand Prix , Daniil Kvyat
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Robert Kubica (POL) Renault R30 & Fernando Alonso (ESP) Scuderia Ferrari F10
Robert Kubica (POL) BMW Sauber.F1.08, Fernando Alonso (ESP) Renault R28, Japanese F1, Fuji, 10th-12th, October, 2008
Robert Kubica, Renault, Lotus E20, Valencia [Credit: Renault F1]
Robert Kubica, Renault, Lotus E20, Valencia [Credit: Renault F1]
Joshua Paul and his 103 year-old Graflex camera

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 