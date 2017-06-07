Alonso leads F1 reaction to Kubica test

Great to see Robert in the office again!🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/TnYHrdHIhC — Daniil Kvyat (@kvyatofficial) June 6, 2017

Fernando Alonso and Daniil Kvyat have been the first Formula 1 drivers to give a nod to Robert Kubica's private Renault test in Valencia.The McLaren-Honda driver raced against Kubica during his F1 career, while the Polish driver replaced Alonso as Renault's lead driver in 2010 when he moved to Ferrari, responded to Renault's Twitter post about the private Valencia test which marked the Pole's first return to driving an F1 car since his terrible rallying accident in 2011.His message of support has been followed up by Toro Rosso's Kvyat who tweeted 'great to see Robert in the office again' while the F1 paddock prepares for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.Kubica, who won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, is likely to be a talking point this weekend having made his comeback to driving an F1 car for the first time in six years.The former Formula 1 Grand Prix winner took part in a one-day private F1 test with Renault running a 2012-spec Lotus E20 in Valencia and completing 115 laps.In the run up to the 2011 season Kubica was seriously injured in a rally accident in Andorra prior to the start of the F1 season.“I would like to thank everybody for making this possible, I hope it was a good day for everyone and maybe they saw something of my old, 2010 self,” Kubica said after the test. “For me, it has been an important day from an emotional point of view.“It has been a long time away from the paddock and I have been through difficult periods, I kept working hard and a few years ago I felt it was impossible. I have mixed feelings, I am proud with what I achieved today, but also it shows what I have lost.”