VIDEO: Fightbacks & Groundhogs - The Weird & Wonderful Canadian GP

7 June 2017
From Lewis Hamilton mounting Kimi Raikkonen to Groundhogs invading the track, the Canadian GP has seen its fair share of memorable moments!
The iconic Canadian Grand Prix has seen its fair share of enthralling races over the decades with the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit considered one of the finest circuits on the F1 calendar...

However, it is also considered one of the most challenging and has become known for its ability to break both man and machine.

Check out 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments to have occurred in recent years, from human error, first-times to wildlife intervention!


Groundhogs, Fightbacks & Lewis mounting Kimi..... by Crash_net

