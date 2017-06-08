F1 »

Canadian GP: Ferrari hands Vettel deadline to decide F1 future?

8 June 2017
Sebastian Vettel has pulled clear in the F1 World Championship standings but Sergio Marchionne wants a decision on his Ferrari future soon
Sebastian Vettel has until the Italian Grand Prix to decide whether he wants to remain with Ferrari beyond the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season, according to reports.

The German, currently leading the 2017 standings by 25 points, is in the final season of a three-year contract with Ferrari and is expected to remain with the Scuderia despite declining to make no firm comment about his future either way.

Nevertheless, according to Sport Bild Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne wants a decision by the firm's home Monza round – where the team has previously announced deals.

Vettel's options beyond putting pen to paper on a Ferrari extension appear to lie with Mercedes, who indicated a desire to keep its options open for 2018 by signing Valtteri Bottas on a single-year deal in the knowledge both Vettel and the similarly in-demand Fernando Alonso are coming up to the end of their deals.

As it stands, Ferrari is yet to confirm either of its drivers for the 2018 F1 season, with Kimi Raikkonen's future set to hinge on another deal extension or retirement from the sport.

One alternative option for Ferrari is believed to involve Daniel Ricciardo in place of Raikkonen, though it is understood Vettel could resist this following a strained time as team-mates during the 2014 season at Red Bull Racing.

Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, Vettel arrives at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Montreal having won three rounds of six.



