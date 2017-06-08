Hamilton 'numbed' by ongoing tyre troubles

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his struggle to get to grips with Pirelli's Formula 1 tyres for the 2017 season, saying they offer a "numb" feeling at times when out on-track.Pirelli revised its tyre compounds for 2017 to make them more conservative, with the softer options proving particularly difficult for Hamilton and his Mercedes team to manage.The rival Ferrari team has appeared more at ease with its tyres, with the starkest contrast coming two weeks ago in Monaco. While Sebastian Vettel led the Scuderia to a one-two finish, Hamilton - who dropped out in Q2 as he struggled to warm up his tyres - could only cross the line seventh, losing ground in the drivers' championship in the process.Speaking in Thursday's FIA press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton said that Ferrari remained the favourite heading into the weekend, but added that he hopes to be able to take the fight to Vettel and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen."I think Toto [Wolff] mentioned that he thinks that Ferrari, and we obviously have seen Ferrari are the quickest at the moment so they're the favourites," Hamilton said."But we're working very hard to rectify the issues we had in the last race and hope that we can attack this weekend. They've got some unique bits on the car I think that will work well this weekend, but that doesn't mean we can't take the fight to them."Hamilton admitted that Mercedes has not been able to do much work to resolve its tyre problems so far this season, but that fixes can only really be found on race weekends."We've definitely done some analysis, but we'll find whether or not there are things we can improve on this weekend," Hamilton said."You push, or you drive slow depending on the temperature of the circuit. And when it comes to doing your laps, sometimes they're ready and sometimes they're not. It's difficult. It's kind of a numb feeling."Sometimes the tyres feel exactly the same as when you leave the garage and sometimes they grip up. It's the same for every time."