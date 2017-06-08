F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Raikkonen dismisses Vettel #1 driver suggestion

8 June 2017
Kimi Raikkonen stresses that there is no number one driver policy at Ferrari and that he still has faith in its strategy calls despite his Monaco defeat.
Kimi Raikkonen has stressed that there is no number one driver policy at Ferrari and that he still has confidence in the team's strategy calls despite his defeat to Formula 1 team-mate Sebastian Vettel in Monaco two weeks ago.

Raikkonen saw an early pit stop called for by Ferrari cost him a shot at his first win for the Scuderia since 2009, dropping out of the lead and behind Vettel, who went on to win the race.

Raikkonen was left frustrated after the race, but is refusing to dwell on the defeat upon arrival in Canada ahead of this weekend's grand prix in Montreal.

"I ended up in second and Seb won," Raikkonen said. "It's great for the team and I was not happy just because I wanted to win - nothing else.

"If people think I should be smiling that's up to them, I'll be smiling when I have the results from myself that I expect, simple as that. I think it would be much more worrying if I was happy with second, third, or whatever, I don't really care what people think.

"For sure we know after any race you could do different things and better things. Places like Monaco, we had a few cars in front of us when we came out of the pits. Not ideal. Especially the same cars I couldn't get around before the pitstop.

"That's how it panned out. We have to make decisions quickly. This time it wasn't 100% ideal for me. It's pointless now looking at what happened."

Lewis Hamilton came out after the race and said the strategy call was a clear indication from Ferrari that Vettel was its number one driver, but Raikkonen knocked this suggestion back.

"No, we don't have anything," Raikkonen said. "But obviously when it comes to that part of the season that one guy has a chance and one guy doesn't have a chance it's normal, it's like it's always been at any team, [even] McLaren.

"I don't have any issue with that, it's a fair game. We fight until we can and then if we have to do something else then fair enough."


