Ricciardo dismisses Red Bull slump fear in coming races

Daniel Ricciardo does not expect Red Bull to experience a slump in form through the upcoming run of Formula 1 races despite the concerns aired by team boss Christian Horner.Red Bull has been firmly set as the third-fastest team in F1 so far this year, trailing Mercedes and Ferrari at the start of the season, and is working hard to cut the gap.Horner said over the Monaco weekend that he expected Red Bull to struggle in Canada, Azerbaijan and Austria given the power-hungry nature of the circuits, exposing the weakness of the Renault-powered RB13 car.While Ricciardo expects Red Bull to remain the third-fastest team in Montreal this weekend, he doubts the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari at the front will be too significant."We have quite a few new parts on the car this week, and we are at a point now where a bit like last year we are starting to slowly improve and accelerate, so our development will match the tracks," Ricciardo said."So I don't think we will fall behind too much. We will stay in there. I don't expect us to be too bad. Baku, we don't really know. Last year we were not competitive in the race, but we had a lot of tyre overheating and that. Qualifying we were not too bad, so Baku is still an unknown."Here we can be at least the third best team, but I don't think we will be too far off. I wouldn't expect to be a second off in qualy. But let's see."Ricciardo is looking forward to getting back on-track at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which was the site of his maiden grand prix victory back in 2014."Street circuits are always more tricky, and when you have some runoffs with just a wall there that adds some risks, and then some high kerbs which can unsettle the car if you hit them wrong," Ricciardo said."We normally run pretty downforce here, big speeds, big braking zones, a bit less grip, and it is a low grip surface, so all this makes it a tricky track. It is fine, I like the challenge, it has always been an eventful race, so looking forward to it."