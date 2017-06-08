F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Ricciardo doesn't expect Red Bull slump in coming races

8 June 2017
Daniel Ricciardo isn't expecting Red Bull to experience a slump in form over the coming races despite concerns from team boss Christian Horner.
Ricciardo dismisses Red Bull slump fear in coming races
F1 Canadian GP: Ricciardo doesn't expect Red Bull slump in coming races
Daniel Ricciardo does not expect Red Bull to experience a slump in form through the upcoming run of Formula 1 races despite the concerns aired by team boss Christian Horner.

Red Bull has been firmly set as the third-fastest team in F1 so far this year, trailing Mercedes and Ferrari at the start of the season, and is working hard to cut the gap.

Horner said over the Monaco weekend that he expected Red Bull to struggle in Canada, Azerbaijan and Austria given the power-hungry nature of the circuits, exposing the weakness of the Renault-powered RB13 car.

While Ricciardo expects Red Bull to remain the third-fastest team in Montreal this weekend, he doubts the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari at the front will be too significant.

"We have quite a few new parts on the car this week, and we are at a point now where a bit like last year we are starting to slowly improve and accelerate, so our development will match the tracks," Ricciardo said.

"So I don't think we will fall behind too much. We will stay in there. I don't expect us to be too bad. Baku, we don't really know. Last year we were not competitive in the race, but we had a lot of tyre overheating and that. Qualifying we were not too bad, so Baku is still an unknown.

"Here we can be at least the third best team, but I don't think we will be too far off. I wouldn't expect to be a second off in qualy. But let's see."

Ricciardo is looking forward to getting back on-track at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which was the site of his maiden grand prix victory back in 2014.

"Street circuits are always more tricky, and when you have some runoffs with just a wall there that adds some risks, and then some high kerbs which can unsettle the car if you hit them wrong," Ricciardo said.

"We normally run pretty downforce here, big speeds, big braking zones, a bit less grip, and it is a low grip surface, so all this makes it a tricky track. It is fine, I like the challenge, it has always been an eventful race, so looking forward to it."


Groundhogs, Fightbacks & Lewis mounting Kimi..... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Christian Horner , Monaco , Daniel Ricciardo , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
08.06.2017-
08.06.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.06.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.06.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.06.2017- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.06.2017- Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
08.06.2017- Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
08.06.2017- Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
08.06.2017- Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
Robert Kubica, Renault, Lotus E20, Valencia [Credit: Renault F1]
Robert Kubica, Renault, Lotus E20, Valencia [Credit: Renault F1]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 