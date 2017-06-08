Verstappen 'still not happy' about Monaco strategy error

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen says he is still not happy about the strategy error that cost him a possible place on the podium in the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks ago.Verstappen ran fourth in the first part of the race and tried getting the undercut on Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas with an early pit stop, only to ultimately lose a position to team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who opted for the overcut with a longer opening stint.Verstappen was left fuming by the strategy call, and admitted ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix that he is still unhappy about the events that unfolded."I'm obviously still not happy about it to be honest," Verstappen said. "You can't change the situation so I didn't really think about racing too much after the Monaco Grand Prix. I enjoyed time with my friends and family and here we are again we just try to do a better job."For me it's very difficult to see that because I don't know what's happening behind me, I don't know who's stopping. I'm just following the instructions."But to be honest I said to myself I don't want to think about it anymore. It's done now. I don't really want to talk about it too much."Verstappen is unsure about Red Bull's chances in Canada this weekend, believing that the long straights and the team's straight-line speed disadvantage compared to rivals Mercedes and Ferrari will not aid its cause."It's not fantastic this track, I think Monaco was better for us but we've got some good things on the car, again hopefully some updates, so hopefully that will help us forward with the car," Verstappen said."But of course we're still lacking speed on the straights but that's how it is for me the whole season, we cannot change that and we just try to be there when it matters and hopefully something's happened in the front, you never know."