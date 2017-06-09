F1 »

Canadian GP: Kimi Raikkonen drops hints about his F1 future

9 June 2017
Kimi Raikkonen finds himself at the centre of the traditional F1 silly season once again...
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen reveals he has ideas on where he wants to be racing in 2018, however, refused to disclose any information on the details.

Much has been speculated around Raikkonen's future in recent years since Sebastian Vettel's arrival at Ferrari, whether the Finn would retire from the sport or be released from the Prancing Horse for a younger talent.

When Raikkonen was asked in Canada if he had a clear idea of what he wanted to do next year, the Finn was characteristically stand-offish and remained tight-lipped on his future plans.

“I have, but it's nothing I need to share with any of you,” said Raikkonen. “It's none of your business and you keep writing anyhow, it doesn't change. We'll see in the future.”

“I don't know. There's a lot of things I don't know in my life, simple as that! The people who needs to know, know, and we'll see what happens. Every year it's the same story -- maybe check what you've written before and do the same again. It's a normal story… it doesn't surprise me.”

Raikkonen previously quashed rumours that team-mate Vettel is Ferrari's number one driver, and reiterated that they're both free to race each other in a race situation. The Finn also dismissed Lewis Hamilton's comments which echoed rumours of Vettel's status in the team.

“Unless he [Hamilton] knows about the whole thing, however he thinks is fine for me,” Raikkonen continued.

“We know our rules in the team, we know what the team wants and it's simple as that. we race as hard as we can. We always try to beat each other; one guy will be in front every time. This time it happened like that. It happens.

“Obviously when it comes to that part of the season that one guy has a chance and one guy doesn't have a chance it's normal, it's like it's always been at any team, [even] McLaren. I don't have any issue with that, it's a fair game. We fight until we can and then if we have to do something else then fair enough.”

Groundhogs, Fightbacks & Lewis mounting Kimi..... by Crash_net

