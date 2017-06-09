‘There have been rumours since my third race…’

Jolyon Palmer insists he is ignoring ongoing speculation about his future with the Renault F1 team as his search for points in 2017 enters its seventh race at the Canadian Grand Prix.The Briton has endured a dismal start to his second season in F1 with a maiden Q3 showing during the Bahrain Grand Prix and a best finish of 11th in the attrition-heavy Monaco Grand Prix his most eye-catching performances so far.Yet to out-qualify new team-mate Nico Hulkenberg – who has also accumulated 14 points in the opening six races -, pressure is growing on Palmer perform amidst reports he could be dropped soon if his form doesn't improve.Despite this, the former GP2 champion is optimistic about his fortunes going forward, dismissing speculation as no different to what he experienced in his rookie campaign.“What puts pressure on is not putting in good performances. I'm aware that the start of the year has been pretty disappointing. I'm working hard and I'm ready to turn it around. In terms of the rumours, there's been rumours since my third ever race in Formula 1, so there's nothing new for me.“Of course the way to stop it is to do well on-track and hopefully I can do that this weekend. I think it's now time to, especially me, to start to deliver and get some points.”Though Renault made headlines this week by giving its former racer Robert Kubica his first F1 outing in six years with a test at Valencia, it was the driver joining him in Spain – Sergey Sirotkin – that has been tipped as Palmer's potential replacement.The Russian racer, who finished third in the GP2 standings last season and is currently Renault's reserve racer, has conducted a handful of tests with Renault since coming on board in 2016.