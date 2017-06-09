Ricciardo explains 'lost opportunity' in Monaco qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo has detailed the communication error between himself and Red Bull Racing which cost the Australian Formula 1 driver a chance of a front row start in Monaco.Knowing all too well the sinking feeling of an error out of his control, Ricciardo again ran into grief when he was released into traffic during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix which hampered his tyre preparations.Given the tight nature of the streets of Monaco, Ricciardo was left to make his final run with cars ahead of him which hurts lap time. While the conclusion of a miscalculation was a costly mistake, the Australian has set his focus on bringing the morale of the team back to its best.“We had a few conversations,” Ricciardo said in Canada. “I was frustrated because Monaco is Monaco and you get one chance a year to really try and extract something more, and I was just annoyed at an opportunity lost.“I spoke to my engineer, we went over the strategy and why we went out at that time and we cleared that up Saturday night. In hindsight, my engineer said we could have waited, the reason why at the time was because of this, and there was a bit of a miscalculation. He said we could have waited and given you a clearer track. He apologised.“Helmut [Marko] was just trying to keep me positive and make sure I am not too hard on the guys because we are all invested in this and pretty emotional, and if I am frustrated everyone else can easily get frustrated.”Looking ahead to this weekend's race in Montreal, Ricciardo is optimistic Red Bull can produce a decent result despite the circuit's demand for a low downforce setup and high power.The team's situation isn't helped with a delay to the power unit which was originally intended to be introduced for the Canadian Grand Prix, and has now been pushed back to next round in Baku.“We can be alright here, even last year we qualified fourth here, three or four tenths from pole so even then we were pretty quick on one lap, so the race we were not as strong, and I locked up and probably had to do an extra stop which hurt the chances of a podium, so we can be all right," Ricciardo said.“We will lose a bit on the straights but will be strong on braking so can gain a bit back, and if we can get comfortable with the car on kerbs here then that is where we can be quite strong.”