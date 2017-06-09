F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Ricciardo explains 'lost opportunity' in Monaco qualifying

9 June 2017
A communication error between Ricciardo and the Red Bull team proved costly in Monaco qualifying two weeks ago.
Ricciardo explains 'lost opportunity' in Monaco qualifying
F1 Canadian GP: Ricciardo explains 'lost opportunity' in Monaco qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo has detailed the communication error between himself and Red Bull Racing which cost the Australian Formula 1 driver a chance of a front row start in Monaco.

Knowing all too well the sinking feeling of an error out of his control, Ricciardo again ran into grief when he was released into traffic during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix which hampered his tyre preparations.

Given the tight nature of the streets of Monaco, Ricciardo was left to make his final run with cars ahead of him which hurts lap time. While the conclusion of a miscalculation was a costly mistake, the Australian has set his focus on bringing the morale of the team back to its best.

“We had a few conversations,” Ricciardo said in Canada. “I was frustrated because Monaco is Monaco and you get one chance a year to really try and extract something more, and I was just annoyed at an opportunity lost.

“I spoke to my engineer, we went over the strategy and why we went out at that time and we cleared that up Saturday night. In hindsight, my engineer said we could have waited, the reason why at the time was because of this, and there was a bit of a miscalculation. He said we could have waited and given you a clearer track. He apologised.

“Helmut [Marko] was just trying to keep me positive and make sure I am not too hard on the guys because we are all invested in this and pretty emotional, and if I am frustrated everyone else can easily get frustrated.”

Looking ahead to this weekend's race in Montreal, Ricciardo is optimistic Red Bull can produce a decent result despite the circuit's demand for a low downforce setup and high power.

The team's situation isn't helped with a delay to the power unit which was originally intended to be introduced for the Canadian Grand Prix, and has now been pushed back to next round in Baku.

“We can be alright here, even last year we qualified fourth here, three or four tenths from pole so even then we were pretty quick on one lap, so the race we were not as strong, and I locked up and probably had to do an extra stop which hurt the chances of a podium, so we can be all right," Ricciardo said.

“We will lose a bit on the straights but will be strong on braking so can gain a bit back, and if we can get comfortable with the car on kerbs here then that is where we can be quite strong.”


Groundhogs, Fightbacks & Lewis mounting Kimi..... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Monaco , Canadian Grand Prix , Daniel Ricciardo , Monaco Grand Prix , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
08.06.2017- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.06.2017- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.06.2017- Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
08.06.2017- Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
08.06.2017- Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.06.2017- Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
08.06.2017- Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
08.06.2017- Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
08.06.2017- Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
08.06.2017- Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
08.06.2017- Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
08.06.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
08.06.2017- Mercedes AMG F1 W08 Tech Detail
08.06.2017- Mercedes AMG F1 W08 Tech Detail
08.06.2017- Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 