Hamilton leads Canada FP1, Groundhog Day for Alonso

Lewis Hamilton made an early impression during Formula 1 practice for the Canadian Grand Prix by topping the timesheets in the opening session on Friday morning in Montreal.Hamilton arrived in Canada chasing a sixth victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in a bid to make up for his difficult time in Monaco two weeks ago, and was immediately on the pace through FP1 for Mercedes.Hamilton turned in a fastest lap time of 1:13.809 to finish almost two-tenths of a second clear of the field, having enjoyed a tight scrap for P1 through the middle part of the session with team-mate Valtteri Bottas.Bottas finished 0.237 seconds off Hamilton's time, leaving him third after Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel slotted into second place later in the session. Team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was fourth-fastest, cementing the two fastest teams in the top four positions.Force India had a strong session as Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon ended up fifth and sixth respectively, both within a second of Hamilton's time. Max Verstappen was seventh for Red Bull ahead of Felipe Massa, while Daniel Ricciardo was ninth ahead of Daniil Kvyat.Stoffel Vandoorne gave McLaren some joy in FP1 by finishing 11th-fastest, but the biggest story for the British team was another apparent engine issue for Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard was told to park his car up at the side of the track with 18 minutes to go in the session, having only completed just 13 laps through the session upon his return to F1 after his Indianapolis 500 adventure.Compatriot Carlos Sainz Jr. also had his running cut short due to an issue, suffering an engine issue on his installation lap at the start of the session.