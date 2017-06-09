More misery for Alonso on return to F1 action in Canada

F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Misery for Alonso on return to F1 action in Canada

9 June 2017
Fernando Alonso's first session back in F1 after his Indy 500 adventure ended in familiar fashion: at the side of the track with a problem.
Fernando Alonso's first session back in Formula 1 after his Indianapolis 500 adventure ended in familiar fashion as he was forced to park up during FP1 for the Canadian Grand Prix due to an issue on his car.

Alonso skipped last month's Monaco Grand Prix to make his debut in the Indy 500, where he retired due to an engine failure, and made his first outing for McLaren's F1 operation in almost a month on Friday in Montreal.

Alonso's running was limited in the early part of the session, but the Spaniard got out later on and began to work up a run of flying laps.

However, he reported a heavy feeling in his steering wheel to the team, who gave him the call to park his car up at the side of the track with 18 minutes remaining in the session.

Honda confirmed that there had been a "loss of hydraulic pressure", with an "unknown cause at the moment".

The stoppage acts as the latest setback for Alonso and the McLaren-Honda project, and comes amid speculation in the paddock that the two companies could be set to part ways at the end of the year.

Alonso has also made his stance clear, saying that he will leave McLaren unless it is in a position to win races in 2018 and give him a shot at a third world title.

In the meantime...

Fp1 mood... 😇 #f1 #mclaren #canada #montreal

A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on



