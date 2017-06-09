Raikkonen on top but disaster for Red Bull in spin-heavy FP2

Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari to the top of the timesheets in the second Formula 1 practice session ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday afternoon in Montreal.Two weeks on from his bitter defeat to team-mate Sebastian Vettel in Monaco, Raikkonen managed to send out a warning shot to his rivals in Canada by turning in the fastest time of FP2.The Finn recorded a best lap of 1:12.935 to finish two-tenths of a second clear at the top of the timesheets, beating FP1 pace-setter and five-time Montreal winner Lewis Hamilton.Ferrari and Mercedes looked evenly matched once again through FP2, locking out the top four positions. Sebastian Vettel followed in third for Ferrari, while Valtteri Bottas ended up fourth-fastest, the quartet covered by less than four-tenths of a second.Max Verstappen was the leading 'outsider', taking fifth place for Red Bull with a solid lap that was just 0.453 seconds off Raikkonen's headline time. However, the Dutchman did bring out a red flag with 20 minutes to go after a mechanical failure on his RB13 car, leaving the team with a fix to find overnight.It compounded a dismal day for Red Bull after technical issues consigned Daniel Ricciardo to the garage for much of the session too.Felipe Massa was sixth-fastest for Williams, albeit 1.1 seconds back from the fastest time, signalling the gulf between the leaders and the midfield in F1 at the moment.Following on from his hydraulics issue in FP1, Fernando Alonso was forced to sit out the first part of the session while the McLaren crew worked on a fix. The Spaniard eventually came out in the second half of the running, completing 19 laps in total and taking P7.Esteban Ocon continued his strong start to the weekend for Force India, finishing eighth, with team-mate Sergio Perez 10th. Daniil Kvyat split the duo in ninth place.Besides Verstappen's stoppage, there were no other dramas through FP2, although a number of drivers did spin at Turn 2 and Turn 6 as they struggled to find grip, including Bottas, Vettel, Romain Grosjean and Stoffel Vandoorne