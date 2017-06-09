F1 »

Canadian GP: Verstappen feeling positive despite Red Bull niggles

9 June 2017
Niggles aside, Max Verstappen ends the first day of practice for the Canadian Grand Prix with positive words for his Red Bull RB13.
Max Verstappen says he has reason to be encouraged heading into the remainder of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend despite seeing his day ended by technical issues in Montreal.

Coming into the event expecting his Renault-powered Red Bull to trail rivals Ferrari and Mercedes around the traditionally power dependent Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Verstappen was in good range over a single lap with a best time placing him fourth in the standings and four tenths off the front.

However, on a day that saw team-mate Daniel Ricciardo hampered by mechanical problems, Verstappen would also be forced to park up his RB13 with 20mins remaining with a suspected gearbox concern.

“I don't know what it was exactly, we need to investigate but before that it was quite a positive session I thought we were quite close in the top four on this track which is normally not a favourite. We can be quite pleased with that.

“It was not the cleanest of days but in terms of performance it was OK. The short run was good, the updates worked really well but on this track with the long straights it will always be difficult.

Despite the promising start, Verstappen says he is nonetheless consigned to chasing a 'victory' of fifth place this weekend once Ferrari and Mercedes ramp up the power in qualifying.

“We are not fast enough in qualifying because tomorrow they will turn up their engines but I think so far it has been OK. This track is not a favourite for us. The important thing for us is to make the updates work

“It has been like this all season so it doesn't really change. We are mainly fighting for 5th and 6th, so that doesn't change. We are not fighting for victories but fifth is like a victory for us I guess, so you just try to make the best of it.”


