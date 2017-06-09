Vettel ‘annoyed’ as Hamilton mistakes disrupt progress

Sebastian Vettel says there is still plenty to come from himself and Ferrari ahead of FP3 and qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix after a 'tricky' day hampered by low grip and being stuck being an error-strewn Lewis Hamilton.With team-mate Kimi Raikkonen setting the pace around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Vettel turned in the third quickest time with a 1min 13.200 – three tenths behind the Finn – but suffered on the way with more than one spin at turn one and six.Though he escaped with both, Vettel admits he was frustrated spend his long run bottled up behind Mercedes' Hamilton finding the limit on the same stint too.“I think towards the end I understood what we need, what the car needs, what we're planning to do, so it should be a better day tomorrow. All in all it's been a tricky session, quite slippery the track.“It's was a bit annoying, I was stuck [behind Hamilton], I wanted to get a good feel to the car, I'd leave a gap. Then he would do a mistake so it's unfortunate but it was mistakes. It was breaking a bit the rhythm but we understood.”“The problem was when you try to do consecutive laps, with traffic it's not ideal. I'm pretty sure he didn't do them on purpose, he was trying to do the same and get a feeling for the car."But it was slippery today and easy to do mistakes, I think I spun twice today. I think it will get better during the weekend, the circuit usually improves a lot here.”