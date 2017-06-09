F1 »

Canadian GP: Ricciardo looks to Verstappen to raise spirits on tough day

9 June 2017
Daniel Ricciardo completes just eight laps in FP2 for the Canadian Grand Prix but is buoyed by the efforts of team-mate Max Verstappen.
Canadian GP: Ricciardo looks to Verstappen to raise spirits on tough day
Daniel Ricciardo says he is taking encouragement from the FP2 performance of his Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen after spending much of his Friday for the Canadian Grand Prix consigned to the sidelines.

The Australian managed just eight laps in FP2 as mechanical problems forced him into the pits and out of the car early on, having already suffered gremlins in the earlier FP1 session too.

Despite this, Ricciardo is encouraged by the efforts of team-mate Verstappen, who was just four tenths off the top spot in fourth and is optimistic he can also 'join the battle' for qualifying.

“Better [to have problems] today than Saturday or Sunday,” he said. “It is what it is. We had a little bit of a problem this morning and then something with the engine at the end.

We didn't get many flying laps today but it is okay, I have been to this track before so tomorrow I will learn from Max's runs today. He looked pretty competitive at the end there he did a low 13, so that was not bad. Hopefully it is representative and I can join the battle tomorrow.

Despite the set-back, Ricciardo says he is experienced enough to bounce back for FP3 and qualifying as Red Bull looks to consolidate its status as the third top team behind Ferrari and Mercedes.

“We will take a little bit from today but we did not get too many flying laps uninterrupted. But it is okay, I have driven this track before, so I will just get into it tomorrow morning.”


