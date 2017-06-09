F1 »

‘Happy’ Raikkonen turns attentions to another pole bid

9 June 2017
Kimi Raikkonen carries his strong Monaco form to Montreal to top second free practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.
Kimi Raikkonen says he won't 'make a big story' out of his day despite topping the timesheets in second free practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, but says he is 'happy' with the performance of his Ferrari.

The Ferrari man was the only driver to go below 1min 13s in FP2 with a 1m 12.935secs and enjoyed a largely unruffled afternoon on a day that saw several spins in the low grip conditions.

Arriving in Canada after claiming his first pole position in nine years last time out in Monaco, Raikkonen is satisfied with his performance but is not reading too much in the final result.

“I'm happy but it's only Friday. I don't try to make a big story out of it. Things went smoothly, it was a very normal Friday in which I had very good feeling with the car. We still have work to do, we'll try to improve and fight for pole. Let's see

“In this track you need a lot of downforce in some corners and not so much in others, so we have to find the best compromise. It was a good day but there's always room for improvement. We'll try to stay ahead in the next couple of days and then we'll see what the others will do.

One of the first drivers to suffer a spin in the morning, Raikkonen played down a wayward day for his contemporaries, saying it is simply a feature of the little-used Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“I think it's the nature of this circuit that is quite tricky because in this kind of corners you would want more downforce but you need to run less downforce for the long straights, to get the best lap time, so you feel the car is slippery in the corners, but it has always been like this and it will always be.”



