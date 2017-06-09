Alonso surprised by top ten, bewildered by more Honda woe

Fernando Alonso marked his return to F1 competition with a frustratingly familiar tale of technical woe greeting him in free practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, only to bounce back with a quick lap for McLaren in FP2.Fresh from his Indianapolis 500 endeavour, Alonso returned to the McLaren MCL32 cockpit only to consigned to yet more Honda-related issues on the MCL32 when a hydraulic problem forced him to park up in FP1.Going on to miss much of FP2 as the mechanics busily repaired his car, Alonso nonetheless raised smiles in the garage with a run to the seventh best time with his final effort around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, much to his own surprise.A little bit [surprised], with the problems we had in FP1 and missing most of FP2 I think the car is not perfectly turned and the set-up has some room to improve performance so even with those handicaps we are in the top ten, so happy for that.“Not an easy Friday, not an easy start but nevertheless we know the circuit, we race here many years we should be able to attack qualifying and the race. There is more to come tomorrow.�Setting his sights on Q3 despite the issues, Alonso says his priority remains to score a top ten finish come Sunday to ease pressure on McLaren having never previously failed to score in the first six races of a season.“Q3 is the first target of the weekend. The most important thing is to be in the points on Sunday because there are no points on Saturdays but a good qualification is good for the race.�Even so, Alonso remains stoic about the gains made by Honda in his absence, answering instantly with 'no� when asked whether he felt the engine has made any improvements.