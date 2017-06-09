Hundredths will settle Ferrari, Mercedes pole battle - Bottas

Valtteri Bottas says the battle for pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix will 'go down to the last hundredths' between Mercedes and Ferrari.Bottas heads into qualifying seeking his second pole of the season in Canada around a circuit the Finn has performed well at in the past, scoring two podiums and enjoying a best starting position from third in 2013.Given the competitive start to the season between the Silver Arrows and the Prancing Horse, the Finn is bidding to pull out another eye-capturing performance to bring himself into championship contention but admits it will take his best to score pole.“I think it's going to be very close again and I'm already looking forward to the qualifying,” Bottas said.“I think it's going to be again about the last hundredths of a second and getting a good lap together so it should be fun. It's always difficult to say it in detail from practice but I think we're close with Ferrari. For sure our target is to fight for the pole.”With only 17 points separating championship leaders Ferrari and second-placed Mercedes every minor detail will count on Sunday. Despite their recent issue with tyre temperatures, Bottas is encouraged by the performance of the soft compound tyre.“It's not ever easy to get all four tyres in the optimal window, getting them to work perfectly in every condition at every track. But we are trying hard and I think we got the softs to work really well today but with the ultra [softs] we have work to do. I think we know the direction we need to go to but we have plenty of time before qualifying so I think we will be competitive.“It's only Friday so it's difficult to say but I still think it's going to be extremely close tomorrow in qualifying and I didn't think our long runs were too bad at all."It wasn't the most comfortable car to drive today but we have plenty of time before qualifying.”