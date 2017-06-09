Hamilton: Tyres are a mystery to everyone

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton believes the current breed of Pirelli tyres are too hard and that getting the tyres in the optimum operational window is a challenge for everyone.A “disastrous” race in Monaco saw both Mercedes drivers struggle around the Principality, with Valtteri Bottas finishing in fourth position as tyre issues bewildered the team.After three hours of practice in Canada, Hamilton is confident enough improvements have been made on the car to avoid a repeat of the problems faced in Monaco, but concedes the issue is yet to be completely solved.“I can't explain that [tyres working]. I think it's a mystery to everyone – everyone is spinning off and everyone is struggling. These tyres are just … I don't really have a lot to say in a positive light because they are so tricky,” Hamilton said.“I generally feel like they are too hard. Instead of having the softest tyres here it feels like we have the hard and the medium disguised as the ultra-soft and super-soft! That's how difficult it is.“It's definitely a lot better than it was in Monaco. Monaco was a disaster. It's feeling a lot more normal, but still getting these tyres working is a difficulty for everyone.”While the car may be back to its original setup run in Barcelona, Hamilton still sees Ferrari as the team to beat this weekend in Canada. The key, according to the Briton, is to utilise the tyres better as the cars are on a similar base.“The Ferrari is still the quickest and with everything that I'm pushing currently, I can't beat the Ferrari's time. So we are making sure we are looking everywhere to see where else we can squeeze more performance out of the car.“A two-tenths margin is quite a good margin in that session. We'll see if we can improve the car overnight, but it looks like it will be a tenth or within a tenth. It's exciting, but positioning is everything because between the four of us it's going to be very difficult to overtake."