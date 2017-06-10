F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Massa advises Stroll ahead of home race bow

10 June 2017
Massa gives Stroll some words of advice ahead of the Canadian's first home race in Formula 1 on Sunday in Montreal.
Felipe Massa says Lance Stroll must remain 'calm' if he is to make the most of his much anticipated first home Canadian Grand Prix following a low key first day on track in Montreal.

Competing at his local Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time, Stroll turned in the 17th quickest lap during FP2 for Williams, 1.2secs behind his team-mate Felipe Massa up in sixth position.

Despite this, Stroll says he is feeling optimistic about a strong showing in qualifying for the Grove team and has set himself a target of the top ten.

“I think Q3 is very possible, for sure. Both cars in Q3 would be great, this track does suit our car, so it should be if everything goes to plan and we get the tires working and get the lap done. I think it's very possible but we need to stay concentrated and focused on the job.

“It's great to have those Canadian flags in the grandstands. On my out lap today I looked to the fans and saw people waving and cheering and that's really cool.”

Massa, meanwhile, has offered advice for his teenage team-mate saying he must focus on perfecting his driving style around a venue he says is trickier than it looks.

“I think he needs to be calm, he needs to understand everything about this track, how to approach the corners. It is actually this track… it looks maybe easier than what it is to drive.

“It's a track where you have so many tricks over the kerbs, the braking, the lines, it's not so easy so definitely he still has a lot to learn and now I mean he has the whole evening to look at the data trying to learn and improve and be ready for tomorrow.”


