Troubles for Wehrlein as updated rear wing fails in practice

Pascal Wehrlein says a failure on an updated rear wing Sauber ran during FP2 was the reason he was so far off the pace in Friday's Formula 1 running in Montreal.After scoring its first points of the season in Barcelona courtesy of Wehrlein's eighth position, Sauber is looking to build on the result and hold on to the rear of the midfield group.The Swiss team introduced an updated rear wing on Wehrlein's car during the second practice session. While the intention was to increase balance and improve downforce, it didn't perform as expected.“In FP2 we changed to a different rear wing and it didn't work,” said Wehrlein. “Always when I pressed the DRS off button, the DRS was working but then on braking it should go off and it didn't, so many times I had a big moment because of that because the DRS didn't reconnect.“The whole FP2 session was compromised because of that, but this is something easy to change for tomorrow, we'll just change the whole rear wing and then it will be fine again.”On top of the scary issue with the failing rear wing, the German also ran into a braking problem, which was caused while he attempted to combat the rear wing issue.Despite the issues experienced in FP2, Wehrlein is still upbeat about Sauber's progress as he looks forward to future developments from the team.“Because of the issue with the rear wing we had to adjust the brake balance and go a lot forward to avoid rear locking," Wehrlein explained. "Then when you're so much forward the front started to overheat and I got a long pedal, just the whole afternoon session was tricky.“I'm always happy to try something because the team is pushing hard, if it works it's good, it brings us performance, if there's an issue like we had today it's still good to try, because we know what we need to improve on next time. Today it didn't work, but next time it may work and then it's good.”