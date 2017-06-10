F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Troubles for Wehrlein as updated rear wing fails in practice

10 June 2017
A tough day in the office for Pascal Wehrlein as Sauber gets to grips with updates for this weekend's Canadian GP.
Troubles for Wehrlein as updated rear wing fails in practice
F1 Canadian GP: Troubles for Wehrlein as updated rear wing fails in practice
Pascal Wehrlein says a failure on an updated rear wing Sauber ran during FP2 was the reason he was so far off the pace in Friday's Formula 1 running in Montreal.

After scoring its first points of the season in Barcelona courtesy of Wehrlein's eighth position, Sauber is looking to build on the result and hold on to the rear of the midfield group.

The Swiss team introduced an updated rear wing on Wehrlein's car during the second practice session. While the intention was to increase balance and improve downforce, it didn't perform as expected.

“In FP2 we changed to a different rear wing and it didn't work,” said Wehrlein. “Always when I pressed the DRS off button, the DRS was working but then on braking it should go off and it didn't, so many times I had a big moment because of that because the DRS didn't reconnect.

“The whole FP2 session was compromised because of that, but this is something easy to change for tomorrow, we'll just change the whole rear wing and then it will be fine again.”

On top of the scary issue with the failing rear wing, the German also ran into a braking problem, which was caused while he attempted to combat the rear wing issue.

Despite the issues experienced in FP2, Wehrlein is still upbeat about Sauber's progress as he looks forward to future developments from the team.

“Because of the issue with the rear wing we had to adjust the brake balance and go a lot forward to avoid rear locking," Wehrlein explained. "Then when you're so much forward the front started to overheat and I got a long pedal, just the whole afternoon session was tricky.

“I'm always happy to try something because the team is pushing hard, if it works it's good, it brings us performance, if there's an issue like we had today it's still good to try, because we know what we need to improve on next time. Today it didn't work, but next time it may work and then it's good.”


Groundhogs, Fightbacks & Lewis mounting Kimi..... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Formula 1 , Sauber , pascal wehrlein
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.06.2017- Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Mclaren
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Nick Chester (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team Chassis Technical Director
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Mattia Binotto (ITA) Ferrari Chief Technical Officer
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, McLaren Honda MCL32 steering wheel
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 