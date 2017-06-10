Grosjean happy with practice despite radio rant

Romain Grosjean was happy with how Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix went despite spinning his Haas three times and the subsequent radio rant that was broadcast.Grosjean struggled to find grip around the Montreal circuit like many of the other drivers, as it took a while for the dust and dirt to clear from the track. However, it wasn't the track's slippery surface that caused Grosjean's spins.The Frenchman again encountered more issues with his brakes, a recurring theme for the team this season. This time, a brake-by-wire problem led to him spinning while on a fast lap, prompting Grosjean to complain over team radio about his struggles with grip.When asked if he had a frustrating day, Grosjean replied: “Why is everyone saying that? I said, 'what the hell' once on the radio, 30-40 laps and everyone says I had a frustrating day! You know they pick up one thing, I'm P11, the car is reacting well, I'm enjoying it.“Basically, it was the brake-by-wire not responding as it should, of course when you're going on new tyres and you're spinning you're like, 'what the hell is that?' I'm fed up spinning because I know it's a spin but it was three laps out of 40 and the rest went pretty well, so again a choice of radio air communication.While Grosjean says it was a positive day for himself and the team, he admits that, just like any other Friday, there is time to be gained, and highlighted kerb riding as a weakness of the Haas. According to the 31-year-old, as much as two to three-tenths can be gained if the right setup can be achieved.“It's something we're looking to improve, especially Turn 3 and 4," Grosjean said. "You hit those kerbs pretty hard, so we're going to try something for tomorrow, hopefully it's better. If not we're going to revert, we're working on that, as well as a bit of understeer on the corner.“The car is good, I think we're missing a bit of straight line speed which is our biggest weakness for now, but the car balance is not too bad, we're going to try and set up for tomorrow but generally happy with the way it went.”