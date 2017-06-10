F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: “It’s pretty clear we’ve gone backwards” – Brown

10 June 2017
Brown gives a blunt assessment of McLaren-Honda's current F1 standing amid speculation that the partnership could be set to end this year.
“It’s pretty clear we’ve gone backwards” – Brown
F1 Canadian GP: “It’s pretty clear we’ve gone backwards” – Brown
McLaren executive director Zac Brown has given a blunt assessment of the team's current position in Formula 1, conceding they've gone backwards in the development race.

It's well documented McLaren's main issue is engine supplier Honda, who partnered with the Woking outfit back in 2015. However, the three-year plan to return to winning ways hasn't been achieved as McLaren are not only not winning races, but the car is consistently failing to complete sessions.

Now it seems the team are at a breaking point after steadily dropping hints of switching engine suppliers for the 2018 season, a drastic change in response to the team's worst start to a Formula 1 season in its history.

“I don't think there's much I can say that I haven't already said, as everyone knows we're now a few years into this,” Brown said.

“This year needed to be a big step forward, the season's not over yet but sitting here today it's pretty clear we've gone backwards. We're having the worst start to a Formula 1 season ever, so that's unacceptable and things need to change.

“Things need to change quickly and we won't go into 2018 in the same situation we're in now, or we won't go into 2018 with anything other than validated performance gains.”

Brown has continued to reaffirm the team's working relationship with Honda, saying they're giving a 110% committed effort, however, the continued lack of performance is hurting the McLaren brand with sponsors jumping ship and a reduced distribution in prize money allocation.

With planning for the 2018 season well underway, Brown says a decision will be made on McLaren-Honda's future around the time of the summer break.

“I think it just becomes a business decision,” Brown continued. “As nice as the Honda contract is, and I'm sure there's lots of teams here that would love to have the contractual relationship, at the end of the day you start losing a lot of money in prize money which is all easily documented. We lost sponsor partners to other teams.

“There isn't a firm deadline but I think it's safe to say right around the summer break you're pretty far advance in your 2018 planning. So it's got to be in that timeframe that we make decisions on what we think will get McLaren back to the front of the field and we have a strong desire for that to be with Honda.”


Groundhogs, Fightbacks & Lewis mounting Kimi..... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , Zak Brown
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. 27.02.2017.
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Mclaren
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Nick Chester (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team Chassis Technical Director
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Mattia Binotto (ITA) Ferrari Chief Technical Officer
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, McLaren Honda MCL32 steering wheel
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 