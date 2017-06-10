F1 »

Canadian GP: Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in final practice

10 June 2017
Sebastian Vettel flexes Ferrari's strength in FP3 to take the advantage into qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix,
Sebastian Vettel has finished the final practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix quickest ahead of team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, with three-tenths covering the pair.

Mercedes again struggled to keep up with the Prancing Horse as Hamilton in third was over three-tenths of a second off Vettel's benchmark, while Valtteri Bottas could only manage fifth position over half a second off the pace.

Both Ferraris looked comfortable at the top of the timesheets as both Vettel and Raikkonen traded fastest laps rarely being interrupted. The two drivers got within 0.002 seconds of each other before Vettel found more time nearing the end of the session to clear the Finn by 0.292 seconds.

The Mercedes were split by a resurgent Max Verstappen, who after having an interrupted second practice yesterday due to a suspected gearbox problem, made up for lost time and almost matched Hamilton's pace on the ultra-soft tyre.

Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull struggled to find time around the Montreal circuit, as low grip again plagued the drivers' qualifying runs and almost caught a few out at the Wall of Champions.

The Australian could only manage a best time of 1:13.545 which saw him finish in eighth position, behind Renault's Nico Hülkenberg and Felipe Massa in the Williams.

Esteban Ocon impressed in the Force India making it into the top 10, the first driver to be outside one-second off Vettel's pace, narrowly beating Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz for ninth position.

McLaren enjoyed a positive session with Fernando Alonso making regular appearances in the top 10 before being bumped down in the final qualifying simulations. The Spaniard ended final practice in 12th position behind Daniil Kvyat, while his team-
mate Stoffel Vandoorne struggled for pace and was down in 16th.

Another rookie who had a tough time matching his team-mate was hometown hero Lance Stroll who could only managed a best time that was 1.8 seconds off the pace in 18th position. Massa in the other Williams was eight-tenths of a second quicker on the same tyre compound.

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
10.06.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
10.06.2017- Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
10.06.2017- Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team FW40
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
10.06.2017- Free practice 3, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010

