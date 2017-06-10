F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton crushes field, matches Senna's pole tally in Canada qualifying

10 June 2017
Lewis Hamilton took the 65th pole position of his Formula 1 career on Saturday in Montreal, matching the tally of his hero, Ayrton Senna.
Lewis Hamilton will start the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position after dominating Formula 1 qualifying in Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton turned in a fastest lap of 1:11.459 in the final stage of qualifying to beat championship rival Sebastian Vettel by over three-tenths of a second, sending out a warning shot to the Ferrari man ahead of the race.

Perhaps more poignantly for Hamilton, at the site of his very first pole 10 years ago, the Mercedes driver drew level with his racing hero, Ayrton Senna, for 65 pole positions, joint second on the records list.

Hamilton now only trails Michael Schumacher (68) for all-time poles in F1, and was awarded a race-worn helmet by the Senna family in the minutes following qualifying, leaving the Briton stunned.

Vettel initially ran Hamilton close for pole, lapping just 0.004 seconds slower through his first run for Ferrari. Hamilton was then able to gain three-tenths of a second on his final flyer, with Vettel finding just a few thousandths, leaving him a distant P2 at the chequered flag.

Valtteri Bottas' good Montreal form continued as he qualified third for Mercedes, seven-tenths off Hamilton's time, while fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen took fourth in the second Ferrari.

Red Bull was once again left as the third-fastest team, taking P5 and P6 with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo respectively. Felipe Massa finished seventh for Williams ahead of the Force India duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, while Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 for Renault.

Fernando Alonso's return to McLaren saw him qualify 12th as team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne suffered his sixth Q1 elimination of the year in 16th, just ahead of home favourite Lance Stroll, who was P17 for Williams.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Canadian Grand Prix
