Hamilton presented race-worn Senna helmet after matching pole tally

Lewis Hamilton was left speechless after being presented with one of Ayrton Senna's race-worn Formula 1 helmets as a reward for matching the Brazilian's pole tally on Saturday in Montreal.
Hamilton swept to the 65th pole position of his career after a stunning Q3 lap, beating Ferrari driver and championship rival Sebastian Vettel by three-tenths of a second.
The result saw Hamilton draw level with Senna on 65 poles, the pair sitting second on the all-time record list, three shy of Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton was awarded the helmet as part of the post-qualifying interviews on the track, leaving him stunned.