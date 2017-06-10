F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Hamilton presented race-worn Senna helmet after matching pole tally

10 June 2017
The Senna family leaves Lewis Hamilton speechless after awarding him a race-worn helmet of his hero, Ayrton, on Saturday in Montreal.
Lewis Hamilton was left speechless after being presented with one of Ayrton Senna's race-worn Formula 1 helmets as a reward for matching the Brazilian's pole tally on Saturday in Montreal.

Hamilton swept to the 65th pole position of his career after a stunning Q3 lap, beating Ferrari driver and championship rival Sebastian Vettel by three-tenths of a second.

The result saw Hamilton draw level with Senna on 65 poles, the pair sitting second on the all-time record list, three shy of Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton was awarded the helmet as part of the post-qualifying interviews on the track, leaving him stunned.











