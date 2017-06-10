Raikkonen hoping to capitalise on 'hectic' race in Canada

Kimi Raikkonen is braced for a "hectic" Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday after qualifying fourth for Ferrari in Formula 1 qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.Two weeks on from his first pole success in nearly nine years in Monaco, Raikkonen was unable to repeat his feat in Montreal, finishing fourth in Saturday's qualifying session.The Finn ended up seven-tenths of a second off Lewis Hamilton's pole lap, leaving him fourth on the grid behind Hamilton, Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes."I think there was a lot of speed," Raikkonen said. "On the last lap I made a mistake in corner two and improved a little bit but just couldn't make the laps very good and paid the price for it. It was a little bit more tricky today than yesterday just to get the good feeling with the tyres but that's how it goes.”Raikkonen has confidence in Ferrari's race pace after impressing through FP2 on Friday, but is expecting the unexpected given Montreal's track record for surprises and incidents."For sure I think our car is pretty good," Raikkonen said. "I just for whatever reason struggled a little bit in qualifying but I think in the race it will be a different story."Often it's quite a hectic race here, a lot of things happen. You never know here, it's one of those places where things change quite quickly."Let's see how it is tomorrow, we try to make the best choices that we can. I think we should have good speed, so let's see.”