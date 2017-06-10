F1 »

Canadian GP: ‘Best of the rest’ Verstappen tempers race expectations

10 June 2017
Max Verstappen beats Daniel Ricciardo to fifth as Red Bull once more locks out the third row in Canada.
Max Verstappen says he will set his sights on at least completing the Canadian Grand Prix in Red Bull's increasingly familiar 'best of the rest' position of fifth place after falling short of his Mercedes and Ferrari rivals again in Montreal.

The Dutchman initially showed comparable single lap pace in the steadily improving RB13 during Q1 and Q2 but had no opportunity to challenge the front runners when Mercedes and Ferrari turned the wick up on their engines, leaving Verstappen fifth and facing down a one second margin to the top.

Expecting his rivals to get away in the race too around the power-dependent venue, Verstappen is nonetheless satisfied with his car's gains this weekend on a track the team expected to struggle on.

“In Q2 everything was very close but then in Q3 we know they can turn up their engines, and that's what they did. Then it was quite a big gap. Of course, they cannot use that every lap in the race but I think in general they're a bit more comfortable. We just need to be able to stay in fifth.

“It's just like it is. You can't change the situation of course you would like to have it, but if it's not there, then it's not there. You can be disappointed or you can get angry but it will not solve anything so it's better always to be positive and try to make the best of the situation you're in.

“This weekend we made a good step forward with the upgrades on the car. I was a little bit happier with the last free practice but then we made some changes for qualifying that were not perfect but I think in general the car is in a better window, a bit more grip, and so it's all going in the right direction.“

