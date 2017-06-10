“Lewis was better today” – Vettel

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel concedes he simply not quick enough to match rival Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking time in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix but says the race is a different prospect.During the final stage of qualifying, it appeared both Vettel and Hamilton couldn't be split as the gap between the pair was just 0.004 seconds in Hamilton's favour. However, on their final runs, Hamilton made a major improvement to gain three-tenths of a second on his time, while Vettel could only manage to better his time by a fraction.The end result would see Hamilton ease his way to a 65th pole position with a comfortable margin of 0.330 seconds, while Ferrari was left to figure out where their pace had disappeared to having dominated FP3.“I'm not entirely happy,” said Vettel. “We had a little bit of a different running in qualifying which I think was fine, it just got better and better, and for the last run I thought we can step it up and we should be able to find a little bit of time, but lost the car a bit on Turn 2, and then I lost a bit on the back so already I was losing 0.2s out of the second corner, and then I knew I had to catch up, which I did, until the end of the lap but yeah not enough for pole. That's how it is.“It's true we didn't have the best lap but Lewis was better today, I don't know maybe Kimi was struggling with the car, otherwise we would've been pretty close.”Having topped the final practice session, Vettel is eyeing off a chance for victory in tomorrow's race and expects the battle between Mercedes and Ferrari to continue to be tight, despite the defeat in qualifying.“I expect a close race. I think it's been close every race so far, maybe not in Monaco, but everywhere we went it was close. It's unfair to say one is quicker than the other if you were in the same tenth in race pace, so that's great. It's not so easy to overtake, if you're that close, no matter where you go, but we'll see it could be a long race tomorrow and that's always nice, so looking forward for tomorrow.”