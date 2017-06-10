Ricciardo bounces back for sixth in Canada

Daniel Ricciardo says he can be content with sixth position on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix after bouncing back from persistent technical issues on Friday to get the most from his RB13 in qualifying.The Australian driver, who celebrated his maiden F1 win in Canada three years ago, came into Saturday with only a handful of laps under his belt following technical issues in both FP1 and FP2, but found his range in FP3 to go on and enjoy a competitive qualifying.Though that meant Red Bull would once again be taking up its now familiar position on row three, while Ricciardo couldn't quite get the better of Max Verstappen he was content to be just a tenth off his in-form team-mate.“I think [that was] relatively good considering,” he said. “We look back at yesterday and we did two flying laps that were representative in terms of without any issues or traffic. Basically today we started from scratch. Sure I have driven here many times bevfore, but it is not a Barcelona or something like that that you can just get straight into.“The track is pretty tricky. And also the grip is coming. This morning I needed as many laps as I could. I was first on track and it was quite dusty, so we just used the morning to get as many laps as possible, and we are still a bit behind but at least we got some data and I got some references.“Qualifying went pretty well. Q2 we all looked pretty close, especially even to the leaders. In Q3 they really turned it up. In qualifying you never want to be behind your teammate but realistically we did well to even be in that little bit of a battle, so sure Q3 I'd have loved to have found another 10th or so, but we are pretty pleased.”