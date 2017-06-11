'You understand why Lewis is different to others' - Wolff

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff was buoyed by Lewis Hamilton's charge to pole position in Canada on Saturday, saying his mammoth lap proved why he is "different" to other drivers.Hamilton charged to his sixth pole position at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday afternoon, producing a stunning final lap in Q3 to finish three-tenths of a second clear of the field.The result marked Hamilton's 65th pole position in F1, matching the tally of his hero, Ayrton Senna, whose race-worn helmet was presented to Hamilton as a reward for the feat.Wolff was boosted by Mercedes' success after missing out on pole last time out in Monaco, feeling that the team got quicker and quicker through qualifying."Throughout the session we just continued to improve, particularly with Lewis," Wolff said. "The car wasn't so great at the beginning but then when we changed the system from lap two and lap four to lap one and lap three, the first run was not great, the first lap was not great and we could see that the tyres were not where they should have been in lap one but then suddenly it came together."From then onwards it just clicked. The more data we collect, the more we learn and the better we will put the jigsaw together. But it is still a complicated picture. You can see the differences between the two cars with no real major discrepancies in set up, still very different performances and when you listen to the drivers, there is difference in how they perceived the car.”While the gap to Ferrari may be marginal, Wolff said that the gulf at the end of qualifying proved the quality of Hamilton and what he is capable of when the stars align."Lewis has these days where you understand why he's different to others," Wolff said."Whether it's a particular circuit that he likes or just getting the car where he needs to have the car, with a certain behaviour, he is just stellar. And you realise that."