F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Canada pole proves Mercedes can fight Ferrari - Hamilton

11 June 2017
Ferrari may remain the team to beat in Formula 1 according to Lewis Hamilton, but he took pleasure from his charge to pole in Montreal on Saturday.
Canada pole proves Mercedes can fight Ferrari - Hamilton
F1 Canadian GP: Canada pole proves Mercedes can fight Ferrari - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says that his charge to Formula 1 pole position in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday proves Mercedes can take the fight to pace-setters Ferrari, although he still expects a challenging race in Montreal.

Hamilton stormed to his sixth pole position in Canada with a stunning final qualifying lap that put him three-tenths of a second clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who currently leads the drivers' championship by 25 points.

Ferrari and Mercedes have been evenly-matched for pace throughout the early part of the season, but Hamilton is confident that the Italian marque is faster and more adaptable to different circuits.

"We are having a car that is not working everywhere," Hamilton said. "It's a great car but it's a trickier car to set up. It appears from the outside that the Ferrari generally is easier - whilst they're still working hard - it works everywhere, so it seems.

"If they're the same level and we're more up and down all the time, for sure it puts a lot of emphasis on us just pulling together more than ever. So I think as a team we've been closer and more united than we've ever been. We've been utilizing every engineer to the absolute max and utilizing everyone's abilities, which is key."

Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff have previously spoken about the improved atmosphere at Mercedes in 2017, and the three-time world champion thinks this has boosted its on-track displays.

"In the five years I've been with this team I've never seen such great teamwork and communication, we're all just talking more than ever and it's great today to be able to see the fruits of that hard work and it's not just chat for nothing," Hamilton said.

"It's going to continue to be a tough, tough, tough race between the Ferraris because they are so strong, and today we've shown we can have an answer if we do the right things."


Groundhogs, Fightbacks & Lewis mounting Kimi..... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Canadian Grand Prix , toto wolff
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
10.06.2017- Pole Position: pole Celebration Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, 3rd Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race podium: winner Team Mclaren, 2nd Team Toro Rosso, 3rd Team Williams
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race podium: winner Team Mclaren, 2nd Team Toro Rosso, 3rd Team Williams
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race,10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, Team Mclaren win the 2017 edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race,10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, Team Mclaren win the 2017 edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race,10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, Team Mclaren win the 2017 edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, team Redbull and Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, team Williams take 3rd place in 2017 edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, Team Toro Rosso take 2nd Place in 2017 Edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, Team Toro Rosso take 2nd Place in 2017 Edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, Team Mclaren win the 2017 edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, Team Mclaren win the 2017 edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race, Team Mclaren win the 2017 edition
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race
10.06.2017- 2017 Raft Race

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 