Home points still 'very possible' for Stroll

Lance Stroll remains confident that he can score his first Formula 1 points in his maiden home grand prix in Canada on Sunday despite qualifying down in 17th position.Stroll, 18, became the first Canadian to race in F1 since Jacques Villeneuve in 2006 when he made his debut in Australia earlier this year, having stepped up from Formula 3.The Williams driver has endured a tough start to life in F1, failing to score points in any of his first six races.Stroll's struggles continued in qualifying as he finished down in 17th place, dropping out in Q1, but he still remains confident that points are within his reach on Sunday."I think it's still very possible," Stroll said. "We've seen drivers starting in the back this year and every year and have good races, especially here it's not like Monaco where you just stay wherever you start."I think here there is overtaking, there is some sort of strategy, stopping early, and then undercutting, overcutting or whatever it is."We need to figure out what to do, like I said I think our race pace this season has been okay and it has been in FP2 yesterday, so it's about finding clean air and being able to use that space as well as possible."