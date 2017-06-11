F1 »

Canadian GP: Pit-lane start for Wehrlein after qualifying smash

11 June 2017
Pascal Wehrlein will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the pit lane... which could be handy if there is drama at turn one.
Canadian GP: Pit-lane start for Wehrlein after qualifying smash
Pascal Wehrlein will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the pit-lane after his crash in qualifying necessitated significant overnight repairs.

Though the five-place grid penalty he received for a change of gearbox made little difference to his starting position having qualified last anyway, Sauber's decision to change the rear wing assembly put it in breach of parc ferme regulations.

As such, the German will make a pit lane start in Montreal, though he has the potential bonus of circumnavigating the traditionally tricky first corner complex since the pit-lane exit begins at turn two

The accident came two weeks after Wehrlein suffered a dramatic exit from the Monaco Grand Prix when contact by Jenson Button flipped his C36 up on its side and against the barrier.

