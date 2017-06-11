Pit-lane start for Wehrlein after qualifying smash

Pascal Wehrlein will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the pit-lane after his crash in qualifying necessitated significant overnight repairs.
Though the five-place grid penalty he received for a change of gearbox made little difference to his starting position having qualified last anyway, Sauber's decision to change the rear wing assembly put it in breach of parc ferme regulations.
As such, the German will make a pit lane start in Montreal, though he has the potential bonus of circumnavigating the traditionally tricky first corner complex since the pit-lane exit begins at turn two
The accident came two weeks after Wehrlein suffered a dramatic exit from the Monaco Grand Prix when contact by Jenson Button flipped his C36 up on its side and against the barrier.