'Bad' Ferrari didn't spot early Canada damage - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel was left frustrated after seeing his perfect run of podiums through the 2017 Formula 1 season end in Canada on Sunday, finishing fourth after a hectic race.Vettel qualified second, but a slow start and contact with Max Verstappen at the first corner left him on the back foot, with damage not being spotted on his Ferrari SF70H until after an early safety car period.Vettel admitted he was disappointed that neither he nor Ferrari managed to spot the damage earlier, as they would have been able to take a stop while the rest of the field was at a slow speed."I wanted to be on the podium in the end," Vettel said. "Don't get me wrong, I think with the damage in the beginning, it was not ideal. It was bad that we didn't spot it."I had a little bit of a feel out of Turn 6, and then the safety car came but I wasn't sure because the first lap of the race, especially because it was very windy today, I thought it might have been a gust On the first lap I thought the tyres were not there."But we should have spotted that and get a free pit stop. In the end we did it when everyone was back at pace and we had to catch up a couple of laps first."Vettel made an aggressive two-stop strategy work well in the closing stages as he passed both Force India drivers, despite making light contact with Esteban Ocon at one point."I think coming back to that group at the end of the race," Vettel said. "With the two Force Indias it was quite difficult. They were very quick down the straights, and then when you have phenomenon of cars behind each other, all giving each other a tow, and you're at the back end, it's not easy to create something. Eventually we did, but yeah, as I said, I wanted that podium and didn't get it, so we take fourth.While he remains in the lead of the drivers' championship, Vettel was disappointed to see his lead be more than halved, particularly as Ferrari had the pace to fight Mercedes in Canada."Ultimately I think the team and the car deserved more today," Vettel said. "The pace was there. Bit difficult to read, I think Mercedes was very strong in the race and it's also a different story when you can control the race, the pace, the tyres."I was pushing flat out and when you're chasing other cars you lose quite a lot of grip, then you're sliding, so a different race for us today."