Sainz gets grid penalty for Baku after Grosjean clash

Carlos Sainz Jr. has been given a three-place grid penalty for the next Formula 1 race in Baku after clashing with Romain Grosjean at the start of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.Sainz and Grosjean made contact between Turn 2 and Turn 3, with the collision sending the Toro Rosso driver into the path of Felipe Massa. Both Sainz and Massa were forced to retire as a result of the incident.Sainz was investigated after the race by the stewards, who deemed him to be at fault for causing the clash and handed him a three-place grid drop for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku."The Stewards heard from Carlos Sainz, the driver of car 55, Romain Grosjean, the driver of Car 8 and the team representatives," the stewards confirmed."The driver of Car 55 claimed he checked his mirrors but that Car 8 was in his blind spot and therefore he did not see it. Notwithstanding this, and our conclusion that the collision was not caused by a deliberate act on the part of the driver of Car 55, we find that his assumption (as he stated) that there was no car alongside him and therefore he could move to that track position, was careless and potentially dangerous."This was evidenced by the further collision of Car 8 with Car 19, a direct result of this incident, which caused the retirement of Car 19."Sainz was also given two penalty points on his FIA super license, taking him to a total of seven in the last 12 months.