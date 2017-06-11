F1 »

Canadian GP: Learning not updates key to Canada pace – Hamilton

11 June 2017
Ten years after standing on the F1 podium for the first time in Montreal, Lewis Hamilton gets back to his best for a sixth Canadian GP success
Learning not updates key to Canada turnaround – Hamilton
Canadian GP: Learning not updates key to Canada pace – Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has credited Mercedes for its efforts in giving him such a formidable package en route to victory in the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks after the team was left at a loss to explain its lack of performance in Monaco,

Arriving in Canada having surrendered a 25 point margin to championship leader Vettel following a qualifying-hampered run to seventh place in Monaco, Hamilton's hopes didn't seem destined to improve over continued issues getting the tyres into the correct operating window.

However, after transforming fortunes with a scintillating run to pole position in qualifying, the three-time world champion – 10 years after his maiden F1 win at the same venue – would make it look all too easy in the race too to claim his sixth win on Canadian soil.

“Definitely. It's always a special place for me, ever since the feeling of my first grand prix win. I feel that the fans have grown on me, my appreciation for Canada and the people here has just grown over time.

“It's crazy to think after 10 years that I enjoy driving every single lap as much as I did 10 years ago when I was 22 years old. I absolutely loved it, the whole way to do, I hope that I get many more experiences like that here.”

Despite talk of a technical overhaul to help Mercedes harness the W08's performance strengths more consistently, Hamilton reveals there were no upgrades on the car in Canada, adding the turnaround is purely the result of understanding some of car's trickier charateristics.

“We didn't bring any updates here. It was just praising them on the diligence they did after the last race, they really did such great work in terms of analysing what went wrong, all the different points. Even after Sunday, this is what went wrong, this is what we think we need to do and then putting it into action and it was just amazing teamwork.

“We came here with the car back to where it should be, it doesn't mean it's going to be like that every time but I think we've learned a lot and I'm happy. I think it should put us in a strong position moving forwards, in terms of which direction we need to keep developing the car.”

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Monaco , Canadian Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.06.2017, Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 