Honda blowout robs Alonso, McLaren point in sight of finish

Fernando Alonso says he will brush off another bitterly disappointing weekend for the McLaren-Honda team as an engine blowout just two laps shy of a top ten finish once more summed up the team's persistent troubles.Returning to F1 action following his much publicised Indy 500 endeavour, Alonso defied his MCL32's lack of straight line speed to avoid first lap dramas and go long in the first stint in the hope it would give the Spaniard a fresher car in the latter stages.It was a tactic that appeared to be working with Alonso running tenth and on course for the McLaren's first point of the season only for the Honda engine to cry enough in sight of the end.Almost laughing off yet another failure from the Japanese arm of the team – which could well have repercussions for the next round in Baku too -, the Spaniard says he is mostly disappointed for the mechanics working overtime to fix numerous issues.“We were in the points two laps from the end but another engine gave up. In the end there is nothing we can do, let's try next time.“Tenth place would not change my life after 16 years here but for the guys it means something. They work so much day and night, preparing the strategy, taking care of every single detail so you want to do a good result for them.”“With Jenson's power unit in Monaco starting last now another power unit gone again so we will probably start last in Baku, it is quite difficult.”Despite his disappointment, Alonso brought some joy to the fans down at Turns 7/8 by heading into the grandstand to get up close and persona.“I thought to give the gloves to the guys there but the grandstand was too far away so I will not get there if I throw the gloves. So I thought I will go a little bit closer to them and once I was there I could not go to bike anymore. It was fun. We have so much support from the fans in Canada so I felt we needed to give something back.”