We needed this 1-2 – Bottas

Valtteri Bottas says he is pleased to have contributed to a much needed 1-2 finish for Mercedes in the Canadian Grand Prix as the team ascended past Ferrari again in the constructors' standings.A dominant effort for Ferrari in Monaco gave it the maximum points it needed to compound an otherwise tough race for Mercedes, but the roles would be reversed in Canada as race issues left Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen in fourth and seventh.Squaring things up at the front again to leave Mercedes eight points ahead once more, Bottas is proud to be part of a key result for Mercedes.“It felt good. It's always good to be here [on the podium]. As a team we really needed this one-two to get the points. I am very, very proud to be a part of this team. I knew what I had to do in the end and this was good points for us“It's my fifth time racing here and third podium, so thank you Montreal, this place has always been good to me. The team needed this one-two after the tough race we had in Monaco and I'm really impressed by what the team has done to get everything together.”“I've never seen a group of people with such determination to win and to get back on top, and to get a one-two here is amazing and I'm proud to be part of that.”Havin been shuffled behind the fast-starting Max Verstappen at the start, only for the Dutchman to retire a few laps later, though Bottas was never troubled thereafter he reveals a flat-spot hurt his chances of chasing Lewis Hamilton.“I was trying to get in front of the Ferrari, that was my only target for Turn One, really. I had a good start, a bit of a lock-up, as I said, which compromised my first stint and with the vibration the visibility was not ideal, difficult to see and I think I now need to see a dentist as well. It came out OK in the end.”Bottas consolidates his third place in the current standings, 48 points off series leader Sebastian Vettel