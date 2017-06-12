'Podium was possible' in Canada - Verstappen

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen believes that a podium finish was on the cards had his engine not failed during the Canadian Grand Prix.The Dutchman enjoyed a brilliant start off the line and jumped from fifth to second by Turn 2, taking advantage of Valtteri Bottas' lock up as he edged Sebastian Vettel into Turn 1.Verstappen's pace was competitive during his short race as he kept the gap to leader Lewis Hamilton under two seconds before his engine gave way on Lap 11. This brought the teenager his third retirement of the season, having also failed to see the finish in Bahrain due to a brake failure, and in Spain where he was involved in an accident with Kimi Raikkonen and Bottas.“The way the race ended for me was very frustrating after such a good start,” Verstappen said.“I think a podium was possible but once again we come away with nothing. The start was really good, straight away I felt no wheel spin and could just put the power down and make some places. I had a little bit of contact with Seb [Vettel] on the first corner, running wide there means it can sometimes happen.“From there on the pace felt good and I was looking after the tyres and brakes as we had no chance of catching Lewis [Hamilton]. I was just concentrating on doing my own race when I suddenly lost all power and everything shut down."I have had a lot of disappointments recently, I guess that's racing but sometimes you get tired of it.”