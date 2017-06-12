Force India “never gave Perez orders”

Force India's chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer says the team never gave orders for Sergio Perez to relinquish fourth position to team-mate Esteban Ocon in Montreal on Sunday.In the closing stages of the Canadian Grand Prix, the Force Indias found themselves pressuring Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull for the final podium position. Running fifth, Ocon was on a fresher set of super-soft tyres and lapping quicker than Perez.The Frenchman requested over team radio for Perez to move over so he could have a shot at taking third position from Ricciardo. Perez, meanwhile, was saving his tyres behind Ricciardo, and with traffic just up the road, he wanted another shot at the Australian.“We never gave him [Perez] that order,” Szafnauer said on team orders. “We had the discussion and Checo said there was lapped traffic coming up and to let him have another go. The thing you've got to remember too is that Checo was all the time behind Ricciardo saving his tyres.“He's a smart racer and if he knows he can't overtake, he's saving his tyres for the opportunity. And in his mind the opportunity he was going to have was lapped traffic, which was just about to happen. So, he said 'give me a chance and when the lapped traffic comes up I will try and if I can't then I'll swap' but by that time it was too late."Ocon was understandably frustrated with the situation he was faced with and attempted a move on Perez on the final lap, only to be out-muscled into Turn 1 and forced off the track.Despite this, Szafnauer feels confident that Ocon understands the situation the team was in and believes that the Frenchman isn't upset at the lack of team orders.“I always say, and don't get me wrong I didn't come up with this, but reasonable people with the same information will come to the same conclusion," Szafnauer said."So once you explained to Esteban what was going on around him, then he was happy.”