Brake failure costs Raikkonen in Canadian GP

Kimi Raikkonen has revealed his Ferrari Formula 1 car suffered a brake-by-wire failure which saw him run off the circuit at the final chicane late in the Canadian Grand Prix.The Finn was running in sixth position and chasing both Force India drivers when the brake-by-wire failed and he was forced to cut the final chicane, gifting the place to team-mate Sebastian Vettel with nine laps left in the race.Raikkonen was on a two-stop strategy and had made up ground after moving back to the ultra-soft tyre. However, with Vettel past and free to take both Force Indias for fourth, the Finn was left to nurse his Ferrari home finishing 17 seconds behind Esteban Ocon in sixth.“We had just caught up with the guys in front but then I had a brake failure, so unfortunately it was just a case of finish the race,” Raikkonen said.“I think we had the speed, in the end, to challenge them because that's what we were trying to do by being offset on the tyre life and the speed difference because we could have easily stayed in the position we were in before the stop and then see what happens.“I had no brakes, I was just lifting. You could press the brakes and it would slow the car just a little but if you tried to press it any harder you had zero brakes. I was just lifting and trying to stay ahead of the Renault, behind me. It was far from ideal but if this is a bad weekend for the team then we take it and we have to do better next time. Sometimes it's like this.”Despite the disappointing result where it seemed so much more was on the cards for Raikkonen, he was pleased with the performance of his Ferrari and says he'll take that confidence into the upcoming races.“I think that comparing with past races here, because it's quite a special place, it's been quite good," Raikkonen said."Obviously yesterday was not ideal from my side, I couldn't really put the lap together but today was the most difficult of any day this weekend.“There was the wind, a lot of wind, and if you're behind people it's never easy. For sure we improved but we didn't get the results that we maybe could have got, but we go to the next race, in a completely different circuit and we'll see what we can do.”