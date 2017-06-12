F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Brake failure costs Raikkonen in Canadian GP

12 June 2017
Kimi Raikkonen had a difficult time in Montreal on Sunday, crossing the line a lowly seventh after dealing with a brake issue.
Brake failure costs Raikkonen in Canadian GP
F1 Canadian GP: Brake failure costs Raikkonen in Canadian GP
Kimi Raikkonen has revealed his Ferrari Formula 1 car suffered a brake-by-wire failure which saw him run off the circuit at the final chicane late in the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Finn was running in sixth position and chasing both Force India drivers when the brake-by-wire failed and he was forced to cut the final chicane, gifting the place to team-mate Sebastian Vettel with nine laps left in the race.

Raikkonen was on a two-stop strategy and had made up ground after moving back to the ultra-soft tyre. However, with Vettel past and free to take both Force Indias for fourth, the Finn was left to nurse his Ferrari home finishing 17 seconds behind Esteban Ocon in sixth.

“We had just caught up with the guys in front but then I had a brake failure, so unfortunately it was just a case of finish the race,” Raikkonen said.

“I think we had the speed, in the end, to challenge them because that's what we were trying to do by being offset on the tyre life and the speed difference because we could have easily stayed in the position we were in before the stop and then see what happens.

“I had no brakes, I was just lifting. You could press the brakes and it would slow the car just a little but if you tried to press it any harder you had zero brakes. I was just lifting and trying to stay ahead of the Renault, behind me. It was far from ideal but if this is a bad weekend for the team then we take it and we have to do better next time. Sometimes it's like this.”

Despite the disappointing result where it seemed so much more was on the cards for Raikkonen, he was pleased with the performance of his Ferrari and says he'll take that confidence into the upcoming races.

“I think that comparing with past races here, because it's quite a special place, it's been quite good," Raikkonen said.

"Obviously yesterday was not ideal from my side, I couldn't really put the lap together but today was the most difficult of any day this weekend.

“There was the wind, a lot of wind, and if you're behind people it's never easy. For sure we improved but we didn't get the results that we maybe could have got, but we go to the next race, in a completely different circuit and we'll see what we can do.”

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Formula 1 , Renault , Kimi Raikkonen , Canadian Grand Prix , Force India F1 , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Podium Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 