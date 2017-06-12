Wolff confident Mercedes would have seen off Ferrari

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff is confident his team was strongest in the Canadian Grand Prix as Ferrari failed to challenge for victory.The Mercedes team was faced with a massive challenge to solve the issues that plagued their Monaco Grand Prix weekend, where they were well off the pace and lost ground in the constructors' championship.However, after what Wolff saw as a stellar effort from the Mercedes crew to work tirelessly to fix the lack of pace suffered in Monaco, the Austrian believes they would have had the pace to beat Ferrari on even grounds.“I think we had a very good car today, a solid car," Wolff said. "Sebastian [Vettel] was unfortunate to have a bit of wing shaved off by Max. I think we were good in pace today, even with the Ferraris."You heard that they were struggling for grip and had a temperature problem and if you run in traffic everything is just a magnitude with problems being multiplied.”With limited time to get the car prepared for the flyaway Canadian race in Montreal, Wolff was full of praise for his team as they worked overtime to mend the W08.“The team was flat-out. I said it before that we were running on 24/7 shifts, there was no weekend off," Wolff said."It's credit to so many people, the young drivers on the simulator who drove day-in and day-out, all contributed to the result now, and similar to Singapore we were just collecting information and trying to stay calm and end up with things we thought would be steps in the right direction, but you are never sure."I am encouraged to see today - I wasn't so optimistic at the end of FP3 but now it's really good. Lewis is obviously an integral part, Montreal is a circuit he's just stellar at, and showed that in qualifying. If you follow the onboard it's almost frightening. And he showed it in the race today.”