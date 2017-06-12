F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Wolff confident Mercedes would have seen off Ferrari

12 June 2017
Ferrari didn't get the chance to fight Mercedes for victory in Canada, but even if it had, Toto Wolff thinks his team would have still prevailed.
Wolff confident Mercedes would have seen off Ferrari
F1 Canadian GP: Wolff confident Mercedes would have seen off Ferrari
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff is confident his team was strongest in the Canadian Grand Prix as Ferrari failed to challenge for victory.

The Mercedes team was faced with a massive challenge to solve the issues that plagued their Monaco Grand Prix weekend, where they were well off the pace and lost ground in the constructors' championship.

However, after what Wolff saw as a stellar effort from the Mercedes crew to work tirelessly to fix the lack of pace suffered in Monaco, the Austrian believes they would have had the pace to beat Ferrari on even grounds.

“I think we had a very good car today, a solid car," Wolff said. "Sebastian [Vettel] was unfortunate to have a bit of wing shaved off by Max. I think we were good in pace today, even with the Ferraris.

"You heard that they were struggling for grip and had a temperature problem and if you run in traffic everything is just a magnitude with problems being multiplied.”

With limited time to get the car prepared for the flyaway Canadian race in Montreal, Wolff was full of praise for his team as they worked overtime to mend the W08.

“The team was flat-out. I said it before that we were running on 24/7 shifts, there was no weekend off," Wolff said.

"It's credit to so many people, the young drivers on the simulator who drove day-in and day-out, all contributed to the result now, and similar to Singapore we were just collecting information and trying to stay calm and end up with things we thought would be steps in the right direction, but you are never sure.

"I am encouraged to see today - I wasn't so optimistic at the end of FP3 but now it's really good. Lewis is obviously an integral part, Montreal is a circuit he's just stellar at, and showed that in qualifying. If you follow the onboard it's almost frightening. And he showed it in the race today.”

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Monaco , Singapore , Canadian Grand Prix , Monaco Grand Prix , toto wolff
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Podium Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 