Stroll's Montreal points 'felt like a win' to Williams - Lowe

Williams Formula 1 technical chief Paddy Lowe says that Lance Stroll's ninth-place finish in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix "felt like a race win" as the Montreal native picked up his first points.Stroll, 18, stepped up to F1 from Formula 3 at the beginning of the year, and endured a rough start to the season that saw him fail to score any points in his first six races.Stroll qualified a lowly 17th in Canada on Saturday, but managed to pull off a stunning charge in the race with a number of overtakes to cross the line ninth, marking his first points finish in F1."Coming off the pit wall, just following the instinct of how I felt I started heading towards the podium!" Lowe joked, referring to his recent time with Mercedes."I know it was only ninth, but it seriously felt like a race win, just because we all know it's been a very, very difficult introduction to the sport for him. We've all felt for him and especially in the team willing him to be better and to make the progress. I think he went out there today and just showed that he can drive."The talent was all there, the race-craft was fantastic. Those points didn't fall in his lap, he went and fought for them. I don't know if we got an overall count of the number of overtakes, but it was a lot. Almost 10 or something, including a double world champion who he dueled with at the end, and actually handled some pretty tricky situations with traffic into Turn 1 and lots of stuff that could have easily been mishandled."So to do that in his home race… I understand there was extra crowd here because we had a Canadian driver, so it's good to give them that reward."Lowe believes that the boost for Stroll will be huge, and is hopeful that it will spur the youngster on to some similarly-impressive performances through the remainder of his rookie season."The benefits are immeasurable," Lowe said. "He's going to have himself so much more confidence that he now knows what it takes."You know they say in this sport that when you've won your first race all the rest of them are so much easier? I'm sure it's the same with points and I hope we'll see that he's out of the starting blocks and we'll see it come into play now."