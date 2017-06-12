Renault won't introduce major F1 engine update until 2018

Renault will not introduce another major update for its Formula 1 engine until the 2018 season, according to sport managing director Cyril Abiteboul.Renault has come under fire through the early part of the season due to a lack of engine power compared to rival manufacturers Ferrari and Mercedes, with chief customer team Red Bull being particularly vocal.Red Bull has long said it would not expect to make any significant gains on the Mercedes and Ferrari works teams at the front of the pack until Renault delivered an engine update, with last weekend's race in Canada initially cited as a possible arrival date.Canada came and went with no update, putting focus to the next race in Azerbaijan, but Abiteboul has now cleared up Red Bull's claims by stressing that Renault will not bring a significant engine step at any race this season.“It was Red Bull who said that there would be an upgrade. There are upgrades permanently -every single race we are making some small improvements," Abiteboul told the official F1 website.“Last year we created a huge expectation and we came with an upgrade that had a big impact. But we can't repeat that every year. Now it is all about constant improvements which overall will make a difference."But there is no magic bullet. Every race the engine will become more and more reliable with the program on the dyno progressing.“Frankly the next big upgrade will be next year. Then we will have a completely new concept. That will make a difference - but as I said, 2018."Abiteboul's comments will come as bad news for Red Bull, which currently sits over 100 points adrift of both Mercedes and Ferrari in the constructors' championship with one-third of the season complete.