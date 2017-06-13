Mallya: Imagine what Force India could do with fair prize money

So much so for those who made fun of us @ForceIndiaF1 when we launched our car. pic.twitter.com/fk2FqXI65y — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 11, 2017

Force India team principal Vijay Mallya has repeated his call for a fairer distribution of Formula 1 money in relation to performance and shoots down claims the team is for sale.Mallya has reveled in his team's fifth and sixth place finishes in the Canadian Grand Prix despite coming under fire for not asking Sergio Perez to let Esteban Ocon pass him to ignite his charge for a potential maiden F1 podium.At the time Ocon's pace and tyre life was a step up on his team-mate, with Perez running directly behind Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in third and Ocon the last of the three-car train in fifth, but after missing out on the opportunity both Force India cars were passed late on by the charging Sebastian Vettel.Mallya has outlined Force India's policy of 'no team orders' but has admitted guidelines will be redrawn for future incidents.“Well done guys @ForceIndiaF1 Proud of you,” Mallya tweeted. “Our policy of no team orders continues but I will specify guidelines to achieve best team result.”Off the back of Force India's continued success in 2017, with the Silverstone-based squad an impressive fourth place on 71 points and just 41 points off Red Bull, Mallya went on the offensive to shut down ongoing rumours of the team being up for sale while echoing his charge for a more equal distribution of prize money from the FOM.“Please let's once and for all stop this speculation about the team being for sale. We are focussed on performance,” Mallya tweeted. “Of course we will relentlessly pursue our campaign for fair and equitable distribution of money from FOM. No let up on this.“If competition has to be fair, imagine what we could do with a bit more of fair income.”Mallya also hit back at criticisms of the VJM10's change livery for 2017 in partnership with water company BWT which turned the team's cars pink.