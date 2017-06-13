F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Mallya: Imagine what Force India could do with fair prize money

13 June 2017
Force India team principal Vijay Mallya has repeated his call for a fairer distribution of Formula 1 money and shoots down claims the team is for sale.
Force India team principal Vijay Mallya has repeated his call for a fairer distribution of Formula 1 money in relation to performance and shoots down claims the team is for sale.

Mallya has reveled in his team's fifth and sixth place finishes in the Canadian Grand Prix despite coming under fire for not asking Sergio Perez to let Esteban Ocon pass him to ignite his charge for a potential maiden F1 podium.

At the time Ocon's pace and tyre life was a step up on his team-mate, with Perez running directly behind Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in third and Ocon the last of the three-car train in fifth, but after missing out on the opportunity both Force India cars were passed late on by the charging Sebastian Vettel.

Mallya has outlined Force India's policy of 'no team orders' but has admitted guidelines will be redrawn for future incidents.

“Well done guys @ForceIndiaF1 Proud of you,” Mallya tweeted. “Our policy of no team orders continues but I will specify guidelines to achieve best team result.”

Off the back of Force India's continued success in 2017, with the Silverstone-based squad an impressive fourth place on 71 points and just 41 points off Red Bull, Mallya went on the offensive to shut down ongoing rumours of the team being up for sale while echoing his charge for a more equal distribution of prize money from the FOM.

“Please let's once and for all stop this speculation about the team being for sale. We are focussed on performance,” Mallya tweeted. “Of course we will relentlessly pursue our campaign for fair and equitable distribution of money from FOM. No let up on this.

“If competition has to be fair, imagine what we could do with a bit more of fair income.”

Mallya also hit back at criticisms of the VJM10's change livery for 2017 in partnership with water company BWT which turned the team's cars pink.



by Haydn Cobb

richard

June 13, 2017 10:58 AM
how ironic. mallya does not pay his own employees but wants more money? (i thought that he had been extradited back to india for criminal charges.) by the way, he is also getting $40m for providing a seat for perez, as well as the money he is getting from merc for ocon. what is he doing with that money?


