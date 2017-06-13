Hamilton reveals reasons for Mercedes dip in form

Lewis Hamilton says difficulties in converting simulations into real-world data has been behind Mercedes' indifferent form so far this season, but believes it is has turned a corner now in its title fight with Ferrari.Mercedes returned to the top of the 2017 Formula 1 constructors' standings with a comprehensive 1-2 finish in the Canadian Grand Prix – its first of the season – but it comes after a period of varying form that saw Lewis Hamilton struggle for pace in Russia and Monaco.With Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff candidly describing the W08 as a 'diva', though the car has shown flashes of scintillating performance – particularly in qualifying – it has largely lacked the consistency of Ferrari's SF70H.Hamilton has now revealed a difficulty in correlating simulator and wind tunnel readings into real world performance has played its part in Mercedes' variable performance, but feels the in-depth analysis following the Monaco Grand Prix has led to a breakthrough in this area.“I think it was a reality check for us it was quite easy to see where we went wrong and that remained with us throughout the weekend then I think it was just doing a lot of analysis, a lot of the engine and focussing on different areas to make sure the simulations are right because they weren't perfect.“I have to understand why the wind tunnel reading gave us one reading and the simulator would give us a different reading. I went to the factory on Thursday and they were still doing all of the analysis, so all I could do was give questions and then really focus on this week.“Then we had discussions of what they found, they were still discovering some things that kept coming up in the meeting on Thursday, that's when we got a clear idea so it was really down to the team, great minds working together, communicating, which working in a big organisation like this doesn't always happen, it's easy to miscommunicate things, we're very open together in moving forward as a team.”Having also struggled to get the best from the tyres in Sochi this year, Hamilton is wary it could pose a problem around the comparable Baku City Circuit for the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.“We have another race in Baku which is very smooth like Russia. We were quick in Russia so for us firstly getting the car where we need it in the weekend is definitely going to be a challenge, we learned a lot from Monaco and we learned a lot from this weekend. If we apply the same diligence that we did in the past two weeks after every single race, even after a win, we're sure that we can continue well.”