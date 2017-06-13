F1 »

Canadian GP: Sainz explains crash... but Haas brands his excuse as 'dull'

13 June 2017
Carlos Sainz gives his reasons for the crash that eliminated him from the Canadian Grand Prix... but Haas boss Gunther Steiner shuts it down.
Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has dismissed Carlos Sainz's reasoning he couldn't see Romain Grosjean in his mirrors prior to their coming together on the opening lap of the Canadian Grand Prix, labelling the excuse as 'dull'.

The Spaniard jinked to the right on the run to turn three as he attempted to pass Fernando Alonso but instead clipped the front of Grosjean's Haas to turn the Toro Rosso into a wayward spin.

Sliding into the path of the unfortunate Felipe Massa – putting both out of the race – Sainz was later found at fault for the accident by the stewards, who duly handed him a three-place grid penalty for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Despite the penalty, Sainz defended himself by saying he simply couldn't see Grosjean because of the limitations of the mirrors.

“I cannot change anything from what I've done, I never keep to the point of seeing in my mirror, he was exactly in the dead angle here. The mirrors are facing backwards and not facing towards my right, and I cannot see him. It's an unfortunate situation, which I'm sure we will learn from and hopefully also there's some work to do on the mirror side because we've all complained this year in that area.”

However, Steiner was less impressed by Sainz's reasoning, calling it a 'dull' excuse he should have accounted for in that moment.

“If he knew before they the mirrors were too small, they should have changed them. That is not our problem. If he has got too small mirrors, that is quite a dull excuse.

"You can't say, 'my mirrors are too small and I can't see, but I keep on using them!' It's like if we give you glasses and you cannot see with them, but you keep using them, know you cannot see and keep running into the wall!"

It is the second race in succession mirrors have been used in explanation for a crash after Jenson Button complained Pascal Wehrlein would have seen his attempt to pass in the Monaco Grand Prix had they been modified for the dimensions of the latest generation cars.

Sainz's penalty is his second such punishment of the season after he was also blamed for causing an avoidable collision with Lance Stroll in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

