F1 »

Canadian GP: Vettel had to go ‘full risk’ to pass rapid Ocon

13 June 2017
Sebastian Vettel expected his pass on Esteban Ocon to be 'straightforward' but the Frenchman would force him to be aggressive.
Vettel had to go ‘full risk’ to pass rapid Ocon
Canadian GP: Vettel had to go ‘full risk’ to pass rapid Ocon
Sebastian Vettel has admitted he took a 'full risk' to get ahead of Esteban Ocon in the closing stages of the Canadian Grand Prix after fighting his way from last to fourth.

The championship leader fell to the back of the field during the early stages of the Montreal race after pitting for a nose change but demonstrated the strength of his Ferrari SF70H package by working his way back up the order.

Running sixth with a handful of laps remaining, Vettel came up against stiff opposition in attempting to pass the Force Indias of Ocon and Sergio Perez but took advantage of their inter-team squabbling to get by both.

Even so, it took an aggressive overtake on Ocon to secure fifth position, the German admitting he had expected a pass on the rookie Frenchman to be 'more straightforward'.

“[It was] Full risk! I wanted to get past, full stop. I was surprised because I was so much faster and I thought it should be fairly straightforward to pass them, but also the tow effect is smaller and the loss of downforce is quite big so you I was sliding quite a lot and more than I thought.

“They had a run at each other into Turn 13 and 14 and I hooked up the exit, which was good, and then I committed half way down the straight and said I go down the inside no matter what.

“Esteban had a bit of a wobble and I reacted to that and it was really slippery on the inside and I just made Turn 1, which was fine and enough, so I'm happy with that.”

Vettel went on to pass Perez to secure fourth position, less than a second shy of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

He remains in the lead of the F1 World Championship standings, 12 points ahead of Canadian Grand Prix race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Red Bull Racing , Canadian Grand Prix , Daniel Ricciardo , Force India F1 , Sergio Perez , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Podium Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 